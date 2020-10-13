EUR/USD dives to 1.1730 area amid broad-based dollar strength

  • EUR/USD drops to 1.1730 as the US dollar gathers pace.
  • A deteriorated market mood supports the safe-haven USD.
  • The euro drops 0.65% on the day and breaks its near-term positive trend.

The euro’s reversal from the 1.1835 top reached last week has accelerated on Tuesday with the US dollar stronger across the board. News reports about Johnson & Johnson pausing their COVID-19 study have dampened hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, weighing on investors' mood.

The dollar regains lost ground as market sentiment deteriorates

The US dollar is appreciating against its main rivals, with the major stock indexes in the red. Johnson & Johnson’s decision to halt vaccine trials and the rejection of Trump’s $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal have hammered the moderate appetite for risk witnessed last week.

Furthermore, the German ZEW index has shown a larger-than-expected decline of the economic sentiment in October, adding negative pressure on the common currency. According to the survey, the increase of coronavirus infections in Europe and the growing uncertainty about the Brexit outcome and the US presidential elections are dampening the Eurozone’s economic prospects.

EUR/USD breaks the near-term positive trend

From a technical perspective, the euro has broken the upside-trending channel from late-September lows, with a 0.65% decline so far today. On the downside, below 1.1730, EUR/USD might seek support at 1.1700 (psychological level) before aiming towards 1.1610 (Sep. 25 low). On the upside, the pair might find resistance at the 50-day SMA at 1.1795 and above here, at 1.1830 (Oct. 9 high) and 1.1870 (Sept 18, 21 highs).

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1736
Today Daily Change -0.0077
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.1813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1753
Daily SMA50 1.1802
Daily SMA100 1.1576
Daily SMA200 1.1269
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1827
Previous Daily Low 1.1787
Previous Weekly High 1.1831
Previous Weekly Low 1.1706
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1811
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1791
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1769
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1871

 

 

 

