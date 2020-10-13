EUR/USD dives to 1.1730 area amid broad-based dollar strength

- EUR/USD drops to 1.1730 as the US dollar gathers pace.
- A deteriorated market mood supports the safe-haven USD.
- The euro drops 0.65% on the day and breaks its near-term positive trend.
The euro’s reversal from the 1.1835 top reached last week has accelerated on Tuesday with the US dollar stronger across the board. News reports about Johnson & Johnson pausing their COVID-19 study have dampened hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, weighing on investors' mood.
The dollar regains lost ground as market sentiment deteriorates
The US dollar is appreciating against its main rivals, with the major stock indexes in the red. Johnson & Johnson’s decision to halt vaccine trials and the rejection of Trump’s $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal have hammered the moderate appetite for risk witnessed last week.
Furthermore, the German ZEW index has shown a larger-than-expected decline of the economic sentiment in October, adding negative pressure on the common currency. According to the survey, the increase of coronavirus infections in Europe and the growing uncertainty about the Brexit outcome and the US presidential elections are dampening the Eurozone’s economic prospects.
EUR/USD breaks the near-term positive trend
From a technical perspective, the euro has broken the upside-trending channel from late-September lows, with a 0.65% decline so far today. On the downside, below 1.1730, EUR/USD might seek support at 1.1700 (psychological level) before aiming towards 1.1610 (Sep. 25 low). On the upside, the pair might find resistance at the 50-day SMA at 1.1795 and above here, at 1.1830 (Oct. 9 high) and 1.1870 (Sept 18, 21 highs).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1736
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1.1813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1753
|Daily SMA50
|1.1802
|Daily SMA100
|1.1576
|Daily SMA200
|1.1269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1827
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1787
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1802
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummets on risk aversion, tensions with China
The Aussie was among the worst performers against the greenback, weighed by tensions with China, which reportedly banned imports of Australian coal. Risk-aversion fueled the slump.
EUR/USD settles around 1.1750, could extend its slump
The greenback surged fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the presidential election, Wall Street’s poor performance sent investors into safety.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.