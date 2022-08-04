EUR/USD displays volatility contraction, hovers around 1.0170 ahead of US NFP data

- EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves around 1.0170 as investors await US jobs data.
- The US NFP is likely to land at 250k vs. 372k reported earlier.
- Vulnerable Eurozone Retail Sales data has been ignored by market participants.
The EUR/USD pair is auctioning in a minute range of 1.0155-1.0176 as investors are shifting their focus to the US Nonfarm payrolls (NFP), which will release on Friday. Also, the US dollar index (DXY) is behaving like a nightmare for short-term investors due to its nasty moves.
Pre-anxiety of the US NFP will keep the market participants on the tenterhooks. As per the market forecasts, the US NFP data will display a vulnerable performance. Investors are seeing 250k additional jobs created by the US economy in July, much lower than June’s print of 372k.
Thanks to the policy tightening measures by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which have forced the corporate players to inculcate more filters on investment selection and its consequences have forced them to halt their recruitment process for this year.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has turned topsy-turvy as Fed policymakers have trimmed the odds of policy tightening in CY2023. Fed President Neel Kashkari highlighted the fact that the Fed was too slow to hike interest rates in 2021. Also, added that Fed is laser-focused on bringing inflation down, therefore it will exploit its all weapons to control inflation. Therefore, a rate hike scenario in CY2023 is unlikely.
On the eurozone front, investors have ignored the vulnerable Retail Sales data. The economic data landed at -3.7%, lower than the expectations of -1.7% and the prior release of 0.4%. Price pressures are sky-rocketing, therefore the economic data should have an uptick. However, a slump in the same indicates that the overall demand is extremely poor.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0168
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0157
|Daily SMA50
|1.0396
|Daily SMA100
|1.0579
|Daily SMA200
|1.0943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0123
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
