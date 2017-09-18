EUR/USD dips remain shallow – Danske Bank

EUR/USD dips remain shallow – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Christin Tuxen expects occasional dips in spot to remain shallow.
Key Quotes
“While the latest uptick in EUR/USD has not been shadowed by relative interest rates, unhedged equity and speculative flows appear to have played a key role”.
“While these flows may be fading near term and a softly priced Fed could provide USD support, we maintain that any dips in EUR/USD should be shallow and short-lived as fundamentals still provide support, and as notably a reversal in debt flows is a key source of upside risks for the cross”.
“In our view, recent price action and flow patterns have confirmed that flows are a key driver in the current ‘normalisation’ environment, which is a key reason we have upped our 12M forecast for the cross to 1.25 (1.22)”.
“Near term, we see EUR/USD trading around the 1.20 level and have upped our 3M and 6M forecasts to 1.19 (1.17) and 1.22 (1.18), respectively, as the ECB now seems less vocal on EUR strength than expected. Cross seen at 1.19 in 1M”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.