EUR/USD dips below 1.13 after intraday triangle pattern break to the downside

  • EUR/USD trades 0.71% lower for the session on Thursday.
  • The chart broke the 30-minute chart pattern to the downside.

EUR/USD 30-min chart

EUR/USD has also succumbed to the barrage of dollar strength on Thursday but the EUR did hold firmer than some of its other major counterparts as the likes of AUD//USD fell over 2%. 

On the 30-minute chart below, the black triangle pattern was broken at around 5pm London time and the sell-off resumed. The market has met some support at the 1.13 level as the drop has stalled somewhat. 

The technical indicators have also turned bearish as the Relative Strength Index moved into the oversold zone. The MACD is also bearish too as the histogram is red and the signal lines are firmly below the mid-zone. The next support on the downside is holding at around 1.1246 and if this level breaks then a further correction could be on the cards.

EUR/USD triangle pattern break

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1301
Today Daily Change -0.0074
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.1375
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1077
Daily SMA50 1.0948
Daily SMA100 1.0972
Daily SMA200 1.1022
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1422
Previous Daily Low 1.1323
Previous Weekly High 1.1384
Previous Weekly Low 1.1097
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1361
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1324
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1225
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1424
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1524

 

 

