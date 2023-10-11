EUR/USD dips below 1.0600 as FOMC’s minutes keep traders uncertain, ahead of US CPI

- EUR/USD trades down at 1.0598, influenced by neutral ECB stances and US inflation data.
- US PPI data comes in mixed, sparking further concerns about the trajectory of inflation.
- Central bank minutes and officials' comments from both the Fed and ECB provide mixed signals.
The Euro (EUR) registers modest losses against the US Dollar (USD) courtesy of a slew of European Central Bank (ECB) officials adopting a neutral approach, while data from the United States (US) increased concerns the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could lift rates, after an inflation report. The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0598, down 0.13%.
EUR/USD navigates through ECB’s neutrality and rising US inflation
Recently, the US Federal Reserve revealed its latest minutes from the September monetary policy meeting, with participants seeing upside risks on inflation but downside risks t economic activity, acknowledging that achieving the Fed’s goal has become two-sided. Fed policymakers noted that with policy about to peak, decisions and communications should shift towards the time horizon of keeping rates higher for longer.
After the minutes' release, the EUR/USD reaction was muted, remaining below the 1.0600 figure.
Earlier, the US Department of Labor (DoL) announced that inflation figures on the producer side were above estimates, and except for the Producer Price Index (PPI) monthly reading, expanding below the prior month’s number, most figures exceeded August data’s, suggesting inflation is reigniting, blamed on high energy prices, and the automobile union strike.
Aside from this, the latest Fed officials have struck a neutral approach, except for Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who stressed that further tightening is needed.
Across the pond, ECB’s Kazaks said interest rates are appropriate to tame inflation to 2% in the second half of 2025 but kept the door open to additional hikes. On the data front, the Eurozone (EU) economic docket witnessed inflation in Germany continued to ease as expected.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After bouncing from new year-to-date (YTD) lows reached on October 3 at around 1.0448, the EUR/USD upward correction could be coming to an end after piercing the 1.0600 figure, but buyers' failure to cling to that figures could exacerbate a re-test of yearly lows. If EUR/USD reclaims 1.0600, that could open the door to test 1.0700; otherwise, the next support level to be challenged would be the October 6 swing low of 1.0482 before testing YTD lows of 1.0448.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0593
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0605
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0596
|Daily SMA50
|1.0754
|Daily SMA100
|1.0839
|Daily SMA200
|1.0825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.062
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0554
|Previous Weekly High
|1.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0448
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0579
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0698
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.