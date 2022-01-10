EUR/USD dips back under 1.1300, now back below pre-NFP levels

- EUR/USD has dipped back under 1.1300 and is now below its pre-US jobs data levels from last Friday.
- Hawkish remarks from ECB’s Schnabel in wake of last Friday’s hot Eurozone inflation have been ignored.
- FX markets remain primarily focussed on incoming US data and the Fed right now.
EUR/USD has on Monday returned back to or even slightly below its pre-US labour market data levels where it traded last Friday and has in recent trade dipped under the 1.1300 handle. To recap, the latest US labour market report revealed a weaker than expected headline payroll gain in December but stronger than expected measures of economic slack and wage growth in December. In the wake of the report – and despite the near-unanimous interpretation by analysts that it endorses the emergent Fed stance that accelerated monetary tightening in 2022 is warranted – EUR/USD broke to the north of a short-term pennant structure and went as high as 1.1360 (from previously just above 1.1300).
Whilst technical buying and dollar-profit taking were attributed as behind the pair’s post-jobs data bounce, analysts at the time warned that the move went against recent fundamental developments. Indeed, last week’s sharp surge in US government bond yields as markets price in a more aggressive Fed tightening cycle (that includes quantitative tightening to commence this year) points to a stronger, not weaker dollar. EUR/USD trade on Monday now seems to be corroborating that view. Strategists are warning that the USD’s recovery against the euro may be set to continue this week amid an incoming chorus of Fedspeak which will likely back up the hawkishness of last week’s minutes, as well as December Consumer Price Inflation.
Ahead of the release of the CPI report on Wednesday – which is expected to show inflationary pressures continued to heat up at the end of 2022, pushing headline CPI above 7.0% YoY – a chorus of analysts have been bringing forward Fed tightening bets. The December labour market report “was consistent with the Fed's evolving view that the labour market is getting close to or is already at maximum employment with wage pressures building” analysts at NatWest Markets remarked. “This should add to speculation about a March hike, and we have pulled our expectation for the Fed's lift-off to occur in March instead of June,” analysts at the bank added, whilst Goldman Sachs announced that they now expect four 25bps rate hikes in 2022 versus their previous forecast for three. “The Fed is likely to feel the pressure from this early additional price pressure and feel compelled to start the hiking cycle even as soon as the March meeting,” said an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
With the focus primarily on US data and the Fed this week, FX markets seem to be ignoring developments that increasingly point to an increasingly hawkish ECB. In the wake of last Friday’s hotter than expected Eurozone HICP inflation numbers, influential ECB governor Isabel Schnabel was on the wires over the weekend echoing some of the rhetoric that up until only very recently was only espoused by the central bank’s hawks. Schnabel said that rising energy prices may force the ECB to stop “looking through” elevated inflation and instead act to temper it, particularly if the green transition proves more inflationary than expected. Elsewhere, the EU Sentix Index for January was out on Monday and showed a surprise improvement, indicative of expectations amongst Eurozone investors that Omicron will not inflict lasting economic damage.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1291
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|1.1361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1309
|Daily SMA50
|1.1352
|Daily SMA100
|1.1524
|Daily SMA200
|1.1742
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1365
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1287
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1379
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1415
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides
Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. The bright metal peaked at 1,802.32, giving up ahead of the US opening as demand for the American currency picked up. Market players are waiting for an update on US inflation.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Where next for GBP/USD and when it could tackle the 1.3150-1.32 support zone Premium
Where is GBP.USD going next in the short and long terms? How likely is it to see GBP/USD breaking below 1.3150-132? The currency pair is heading for another roller coaster in 2022.