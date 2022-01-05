EUR/USD dips back towards 1.1300, but USD bulls remain fairly shy despite hawkish leaning FOMC minutes

EUR/USD dipped back towards 1.1300 from the 1.1340 area in wake of hawkish leaning Fed minutes.

Though Fed’s Waller jawboned about more aggressive QT in December, markets seemed surprised that many Fed members seem to agree.

Despite this, USD bulls remain shy and may need the green light from higher long-term yields to continue 2021’s bull-run.

EUR/USD dipped in wake of the release of the latest Fed minutes, with the accounts of the 14-15 policy meeting clearly exceeding what were already hawkish expectations. The pair, which was trading closer to 1.1340 prior to the release, is now trading around 1.1310 and eyeing a retest of the 1.1300 level, though still trades with gains of about 0.2% or over 20 pips on the day. For now, the 21-day moving average at 1.1307 is offering support. But if the hawkish tone of the latest Fed release can attract more dollar bulls out of the woodworks, the EUR/USD may be on course for a break below the big figure and a test of this week’s sub-1.1280 lows, which also coincide with last week’s pre-New Year’s lows.

To put a long story short, the latest FOMC minutes were more hawkish than expected on a number of fronts. Echoing hawkish statements made by Fed governor Christopher Waller last December, all participants favoured beginning quantitative tightening (QT) sooner after the first rate hike than last time and many judged that the runoff should proceed faster. In other words, the Fed seems to be more strongly leaning toward more aggressive quantitative tightening, which even though Waller did hint at this in December, seems to have surprised some. Meanwhile, some Fed participants remarked that there could be circumstances in which it would be appropriate for the committee to raise interest rates even before full employment had been reached. This is the first time since the Fed’s 2020 framework review when Fed members have favoured sacrificing progress to its employment goal to meet the inflation goal. For a full summary of the minutes, click here.

For now though, even though US bond yields, particularly at the short-end have been rallying in wake of the minutes, the USD bulls remain shy. For reference, US 2-year yields are now up 6bps on the day and decisively breached 0.80% for the first time in the post-pandemic era. 5s were up over 5bps to above 1.40%, which put them back at pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Longer-term US yields, the 10s and 30s, were little moved, however, which could explain the lack of enthusiasm seen in USD. 10s gained about 1bps in the aftermath of the minutes, but are struggling to get above 1.70%, while the 30s have actually moved about 1bps lower since the release.

The lack of enthusiasm to push long-term yields higher in tandem with short-term yields in wake of the hawkish minutes suggests that bond market participants are not convinced that the more aggressive approach toward rate hikes and balance sheet reduction constitutes long-term economic growth maximizing policy. Bond markets may need to show a little more faith in the Fed’s ability to tigthen without hurting long-term growth (thus pushing longer-term yields higher) for the dollar to rally on a sustainable basis.