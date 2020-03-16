EUR/USD defends Fed rate cut-led gains above 1.1100

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD stalls corrective slide near 1.1085, as USD weakness persists.
  • DXY, Treasury yields dumped on surprise Fed rate cut to zero.
  • Next of relevance remains the G7 and EU coronavirus response.

EUR/USD is back on the 1.1100 level, defending minor gains amid a stalled rebound in the US dollar across the board, as the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) unexpected rate cut continues to keep the dollar bulls at bay.

 Despite the Fed’s rate cut and QE announcement, the sentiment remains sour amid growing concerns over a global recession due to the coronavirus outbreak, as investors remain wary over whether the global coordinated policy action will likely help ramp up growth.

The broad market nervousness continues to boost the flows into the US bonds, which translates into lower returns on the bonds, eventually pressurizing the greenback. The US dollar index trades around 98.25, down 0.50% on the day, having stalled its recovery just shy of 98.50.  

Markets now await the European Union (EU) Finance Ministers’ and G7 leaders’ economic response to the virus outbreak due later on Monday for fresh near-term trading opportunities in the main currency pair.  

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1119
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.1101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.105
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1221
Previous Daily Low 1.1055
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.096
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0864
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY whipsaws after BOJ keeps rates steady, boosts pace of ETF purchases

USD/JPY whipsaws after BOJ keeps rates steady, boosts pace of ETF purchases

USD/JPY is moving back and forth around 107.00 after BOJ emergency monetary policy decision.  The downbeat comments from Japanese PM Abe on the economy weigh on the spot amid broad USD weakness, triggered by the surprise Fed rate cut.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

The terrible Chinese activity data fail to deter the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD extends its recovery from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now heads back towards 0.6200, as the US dollar licks its wounds across the board following the Fed's unexpected rate cut. 

AUD/USD News

Federal Reserve takes out massive emergency insurance policy

Federal Reserve takes out massive emergency insurance policy

In a bid to prevent financial market instability and to blunt economic damage from the global spread of the Coronavirus the US central bank dropped the fed funds target range 100 basis points to 0%-0.25%. Dow futures down +1000 points in pre-market.

Read more

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices. Broad market sell-off amid coronavirus to keep the upside in check.

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures