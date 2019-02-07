Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, points out that EUR/USD pair has backed away from the 1.1411 55 week moving average.
Key Quotes
“The Elliott wave count is suggesting a small near term retracement into the 1.1265/30 band and beyond this we look for further gains. Above 1.1412 (last weeks high) we look for a test of the 1.1570 2019 high.”
“Slightly longer term we target 1.1815/54 (highs from June and September 2018). Initial support lies at 1.1264/13th May high, ahead of 1.1176 the 7 th March high, which we look to hold.”
“We regard recent lows at 1.1110/06 as an interim turning point and continue to view the market as based longer term and we target 1.1990 (measurement higher from the wedge).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
