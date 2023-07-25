Economists at Scotiabank analyze EUR/USD technical outlook.
There is little sign of the move lower reversing at this point
Price action looks soft and there is little sign of the move lower reversing at this point.
EUR/USD losses through the mid-1.10 area suggest the decline could extend to the 1.1000/05 area now (61.8% retracement of the July rally).
Resistance is 1.1095/00.
