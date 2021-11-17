EUR/USD cuts weekly losses, reclaims the 1.1300 figure as the greenback weakens

- EUR/USD sellers, take a breather before resuming another leg-down in the pair.
- EUR/USD recovered amid greenback weakness across the board, blamed on lower US bond yields.
- ECB’s members reinforced the dovish monetary policy stance by the central bank.
The euro trims some weekly losses in the day, gains 0.04%, trading at 1.1318 during the New York session at press time. The shared currency recovers some ground after dipping to a new year-to-date low around 1.1263, mainly driven by US dollar strength as the US T-bond benchmark note rose close to 1.65%, but as of writing, clings to 1.60% falling almost five basis points.
Meanwhile, the US dollar seems to be affected by falling yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, slides 0.12%, down to 95.79, retreating from 16-months highs, near the 96.00 figure.
The weakening of the US dollar comes despite that the Federal Reserve is tightening its monetary policy. Further, money market futures have fully priced in a rate hike by July of 2022 and increased the odds of another adjustment to the US interest rate by the end of 2022. Therefore, Wednesday’s move could be viewed as a correction before resuming the undergoing downtrend.
Data-wise, in the Eurozone, inflation for October rose by 4.1% on a yearly basis, in line with expectations. The month-over-month reading, which significantly moves the pair, came at 0.8%, also in line with estimations, though it failed to trigger any reaction in the EUR/USD.
Across the pond, the US dollar economic docket features housing data. Building Permits for October rose to 1.65M, higher than the 1.638M expected by analysts. Contrarily, Housing Starts for the same period slowed their pace to 1.52M, lower than the 1.576M foreseen.
ECB policymakers expressions about Eurozone CPI above 4%
Once Eurozone CPI data was known, some policymakers crossed the wires. Olli Rehn, an ECB Governing Council Member, said that the price pressures would ease in the next year. In the same tone, Bruno Le Maire, French Finance Minister, reinforced the “temporary” thesis, saying that it is transitory, but added, “we need to remain vigilant on this.”
Contrarily, adopting a more neutral stance, ECB Governing Council Member and head of the National Bank of Belgium Pierre Wunsch said that “all of us need to be patient, but we shouldn’t exclude that the inflationary forces are quite strong and at some point will require a reaction.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1318
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1556
|Daily SMA50
|1.1625
|Daily SMA100
|1.1715
|Daily SMA200
|1.1871
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1609
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.134
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1288
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1263
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1214
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1411
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1436
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
Consumers to the Rescue: US economy improves after the weak third quarter Premium
October Retail Sales jump 1.7% more than doubling September’s 0.8%. Consumers shrug off inflation and their own depressed confidence scores.