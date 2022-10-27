EUR/USD continues to trade higher in anticipation of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. A 75 bps hike is well expected. Any disappointment may weigh on the euro, economists at OCBC Bank report.
Focus is on ECB rhetoric
“Focus is on ECB rhetoric – if the ECB plans to slow policy normalisation as growth outlook dims. Markets are also keeping a look out on whether officials have started to debate/ discuss QT and changing rules on TLTRO to reduce excessive volatility.”
“The risk is if ECB sounds slightly less hawkish, then even with a 75 bps hike, the EUR could still trade lower.”
See – ECB Preview: Forecasts from 15 major banks, no obstacles to a 75 bps hike
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan.
Gold consolidates above $1,660 level amid modest USD strength
A combination of factors prompts some selling around gold on Thursday. Rising US bond yields revive the USD demand and exert some pressure. Bets for a less hawkish Fed offer support ahead of the US Q3 GDP report.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.