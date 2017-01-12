EUR/USD could test 1.10 by end of 2017 – Rabobank

Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank Jane Foley suggested spot could advance towards the 1.10 region by year-end.

Key Quotes

“Our forecast that EUR/USD will end the year in the 1.10 area is based on the assumption that disappointment regarding Trump’s ability to reflate the US economy would set in during the course of the year”.

“It follows that this would force the USD index to give up some of the gains it made into the tail-end of last year. We did not, however, expect that the USD would register so much disappointment too soon”.