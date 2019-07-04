EUR/USD could suffer on next week's IP and bounce hard on a sub -100k NFP reading

- EUR/USD traders await the Nonfarm Payrolls and next week's Industrial Production.
- 1.1176 and 1.1412 are key levels heading into the Nonfarm Payrolls.
We are in holiday markets today and there it is highly unlikely that there will be any price action until tomorrow's Nonfarm Payrolls. The focus will be back on the Dollar and whether the jobs report in itself will be enough to balance the scales at the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting this month, 30-31 July, where a decision will be made as to cut interest rates so soon. The committee is willing to do so should the U.S. economy shows signs that it is slowing and vulnerable to a deteriorating global macro and/or geopolitical backdrop. However, a 25bp cut is fully priced by OIS forwards, while a 50bp cut is 2/3 priced - Indeed, the markets have made up their minds already, probably based more so on the global and US ISM surveys in particular which have shown that uncertainty over tariffs is weighing on investment decisions.
The Nonfarm Payrolls are a volatile reading from month to month and subject to huge revisions. However, they have been deteriorating and Tomorrow’s June nonfarm payrolls will, therefore, attract even more attention than usual ahead of the FOMC, particularly given the May number was a very weak +75k (the Jan-April average was +195k). The markets are expecting a +160k print, but given how weak last months were, it could swing one way or the other, higher on the payback for such a weak number last month or, should we see another sub-100k reading, then markets will be pricing in higher chances of a 50bp rate cut on the knee-jerk reaction. With all that being said, it is unlikely that the euro can really run away from the 2019 downtrend considering the dovishness at the ECB in the face of a weaker services quarter.
EZ Services sector deterioration to force the ECB into submission?
In yesterday's 'What's under the hood of EUR/USD as we move into 4th July holidays/Nonfarm Payrolls?', it was noted how deteriorating eurozone economy and the appointment of a dovish new ECB governor, Christine Lagarde, should be weighing on the euro and if it were not for prospects of a new easing cycle at the Federal reserve, EUR/USD would be below the 1.10 handle. Noting today's Retail sales data and in further analysis of the EZ economy, it has been evident that it is the service sector that's the lifeblood of the economy at the moment and what is keeping GDP from contracting. However, today's data should be a strong factor in the case for further downside in the euro. Retail sales declined by 0.3% month-on-month in May, which should make the ECB very nervous, for should the service sector continue on such a path, the ECB will have little choice but to act and the central bank has made it clear it is ready to act if necessary. Next week will see May’s industrial production figures for the eurozone and that is going to be a major event and maybe the straw that breaks the camel's back.
EUR/USD levels
Analysts at Commerzbank explained that initial support lies at 1.1264/13th May high, ahead of 1.1176 the 7th March high. "Above 1.1412 (last weeks high) we look for a test of the 1.1570 2019 high. Slightly longer term we target 1.1815/54 (highs from June and September 2018)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.