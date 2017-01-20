EUR/USD could still test 1.0820 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, a visit to the 1.0820 area stays on the cards.

Key Quotes

EUR/USD has eroded the 1.07 area. The Elliott wave count is suggesting that an ‘a-b-c’ correction higher is terminating (we have TD resistance circa 1.0780om the 240 minute chart) and we look for the 1.0606 near term support line to be eroded - failure here is needed to add weight to the idea that the correction higher is complete and would cast attention back to the 1.0372/40 recent lows. Currently the market looks bid but we have no buy signal so will head to the side lines”.

“We remain unable to rule out a move to 1.0820 50% retracement and 1.0875 the December high. This will make little impact on the overall bearish chart”.

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0635
100.0%93.0%36.0%0304050607080901000
  • 36% Bullish
  • 57% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0545
100.0%92.0%21.0%020304050607080901000
  • 21% Bullish
  • 71% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0400
100.0%83.0%18.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 18% Bullish
  • 65% Bearish
  • 18% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 