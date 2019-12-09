EUR/USD could rise to 1.15 in 12 months - Goldman Sachs

A potential global growth rebound could bode well for the single currency, pushing EUR/USD higher to 1.15 in the next 12 months, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

"If our forecast for better global growth proves correct, the most interesting G-10 exchange rate next year might be the beleaguered euro."

EUR/USD, however, is likely to remain around 1.10 in the next three months, as the fundamental signals are not yet bullish – there are no signs of European or global growth rebound.

At press time. EUR/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.1056.



