EUR/USD could retrace further below 1.0575 – Scotiabank

By Pablo Piovano

Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank Shaun Osborne note the bearish outlook on the pair in the short-term horizon.

Key Quotes

“We have under-estimated the scope for the EUR to rally most of the week”.

“Moreover, negative short-term price signals have failed to deliver much of a retracement in the grind higher in spot. Intraday price action is stalling around 1.06 again and looks potentially bearish; weakness below 1.0575 intraday may see spot drift further back”.

“A high close on the week would, however, improve the potential for the EUR stabilization seen in the past three weeks to develop into a modest rebound back to the 1.08 area”.

 

  TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX
15M Bearish Neutral High
1H Bearish Oversold High
4H Strongly Bearish Oversold High
1D Slightly Bullish Neutral Low
1W Strongly Bearish Neutral High

 