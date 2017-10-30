EUR/USD could re-visit 1.1530 – UOB

EUR/USD could re-visit 1.1530 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bearish on the pair and believes a test of 1.1530 area stays on the cards in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “In line with expectation, EUR extended its decline but did not possess enough momentum to challenge the 1.1560 support. While downward pressure has eased with the recovery from a low of 1.1573, it is too early to expect a sustained rebound. EUR is more likely to consolidate its loss and trade sideways at these lower levels. Expected range for today; 1.1585/1.1655”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as we just shifted from a neutral to bearish stance last Friday. As highlighted, despite the large decline post-ECB, there is scope for extension to 1.1530. That said, any further weakness would likely be at a slower pace and 1.1530 is expected to offer solid support. Those looking to sell may like to wait for a bounce to 1.1675 with an unchanged stoploss at 1.1755”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.