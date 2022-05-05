Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (04 May, spot at 1.0520), we highlighted that a breach of 1.0610 would suggest that 1.0470 is a short-term bottom. EUR subsequently blew past 1.0610 as it surged to a high of 1.0630 during NY session. While it is premature to expect a major reversal, the current short-term EUR strength could extend to 1.0695. At this stage, the odds for a break of this level are not high. On the downside, ‘strong support’ is at 1.0520. The 1.0470 level is unlikely to come into the picture, at least for several days, possibly up to a couple of weeks.”

24-hour view: “We did not expect the strong surge in EUR during NY session that sent it to a high of 1.0630. The strong advance has room to extend but in view of the overbought conditions, a sustained rise above 1.0665 is unlikely (minor resistance is at 1.0640). Support is at 1.0590 followed by 1.0570.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.