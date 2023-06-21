EUR/USD trades slightly above the 1.09 level. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook.
Some downside risks for EUR/USD today
Today, we’ll hear from two prominent hawkish speakers, Schnabel and Nagel, as well as from Slovakia’s Kazimir (also a hawk). Still, expect the impact on EUR/USD to be secondary compared to Powell’s testimony.
We see some downside risks for the pair today, which could move back to the 1.0850/1.0900 area.
See – EUR/USD: Gradual appreciation of the Euro towards the end of the year – Commerzbank
