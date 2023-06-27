EUR/USD could move back below 1.09 on a repeat of last year's reaction to Lagarde speech at Sintra – SocGen

EUR/USD fell 0.7% during her speech last year. The 10y EUR IRS rose 8 bps. A repeat today would pin EUR/USD back below 1.09 and help 10y swaps to fend off the receiving pressure around the 200-DMA at 2.95%.

The effectiveness of tighter policy is debatable when real rates are negative and unit labour costs are growing at twice the rate of the inflation target. Since her last visit to the Garden of the Feitoria da Condessa – and following a stretch of 400 bps of hikes – core inflation has mushroomed from 3.7% to 5.3%. If our economists are right, it will accelerate to 5.6% when the June data is published on Friday.

We think perseverance today means undoubtedly raising rates by 25 bps in July, possibly in September, and not wavering in ‘our commitment to ensure that inflation returns to 2% over the medium term.’

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.