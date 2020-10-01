EUR/USD could edge higher to the 1.1830 area – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group believe EUR/USD could attempt a test of the area above the 1.1800 barrier.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘test the next resistance at 1.1775’ was wrong as it dropped to a low of 1.1683 before rebounding quickly. The choppy price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. That said, the underlying tone still appears to be a tad positive and this would likely translate into a higher trading range of 1.1690/1.1765.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The break of our ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.1720 yesterday (high of 1.1745) indicates that the negative phase in EUR that started about 2 weeks ago has run its course. In other words, last Friday’s (25 Sep) low of 1.1611 was the extent of the EUR weak phase (in our latest narrative, we held the view that EUR could dip below 1.1600 but 1.1565 is expected to offer formidable support). The current movement is viewed as the early stages of consolidation even though the improved shorter-term momentum suggests that EUR is likely to probe the top of the expected consolidation range of 1.1630/1.1830 first. At this stage, the prospect for a sustained advance above 1.1830 is not high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1750 on improving market mood
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD rises amid upbeat mood, Johnson's parliamentary win
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.29, extending its gains after UK PM Johnson put down a coronavirus-related "rebellion" in parliament. Progress in US fiscal stimulus talks and a glimmer of hope on Brexit also helps.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Personal income forecast to fall 2.4% August after dropping 0.4% in July. Personal income and spending continued their recovery but the slowing pace suggests the waning stimulus funds may cap gains in future months.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.