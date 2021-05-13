EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited

- EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday.
- A slight correction in US Treasury yields aids the single currency.
- Risk-aversion on inflationary anxiety turns investors toward the US dollar.
Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps the EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100 on Wednesday. The pair moves in the vicinity of the previous day’s low near 1.2070.
The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six counterparts, rose to its highest level in the last three trading sessions. The DXY trades at 90.74 with a gain of 0.07%.
Concerns over rising inflationary pressures spooked the market participants as they rushed towards the greenback on its safe haven appeal. The US inflation data jumped in April to the highest level since September 2008, bolstering the narrative of the US central bank tightening its monetary policy sooner-than-expected.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields jumped to 1.70% following the smashing US CPI data, which came in at 4.2% YoY, beating the market expectations at 3.6%.
On the other hand, the euro gave up its gains, despite growing economic optimism in the Old Continent. The EU Commission has revised its GDP forecast for 2021 and 2022 backed by a surge in private consumption and investment.
As for now, the rising inflation pressure across regions primarily supports the demand for the US dollar.
Investors turn their attention towards the releases of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), and Initial Jobless Claims to seek fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|109.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.7
|Daily SMA50
|109.03
|Daily SMA100
|106.79
|Daily SMA200
|105.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.71
|Previous Daily Low
|108.6
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.16
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.