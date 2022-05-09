EUR/USD continues to hold up well in mid-1.0500s despite risk-off conditions with focus on US CPI

- EUR/USD is holding up fairly well despite risk-off conditions and weak EZ data in the mid-1.0500s.
- The main risk event of the week will be Wednesday’s US CPI.
- Fed/ECB policy divergence should keep the pair a sell on rallies, for now, many strategists think.
EUR/USD has held up surprisingly well on Monday in the face of further sharp downside in the global equity space that would typically lend support to the safe-haven US dollar plus soft Eurozone Sentix survey data for May. The pair is for now moving sideways in the mid-1.0500s, having found support earlier in the session following a brief dip under the 1.0500 mark.
Traders are citing concerns about central bank tightening, which is also reflected in further upside in US, European and global yields on Monday, as one factor weighing on risk appetite at the start of the week. Meanwhile, the familiar themes of slowing global growth amid continued global supply chain difficulties plus the disruptive impact of the Russo-Ukraine war and Chinese lockdowns are all also being cited as weighing on sentiment.
Should risk assets continue to trade on the ropes this week, then that would suggest further EUR/USD downside. The key event of the week will be US Consumer Price Inflation data out on Friday, which is expected to show the YoY pace of headline price growth easing to 8.1% in April from 8.5% in March.
Whilst this will come as a welcome decline that could give EUR/USD a short-term lift, with the headline rate of CPI still so high above the Fed’s 2.0% target, no dovish Fed policy shift is expected any time soon. Last week’s policy announcement and subsequent rhetoric suggest the Fed remains intent on getting interest rates back to neutral (around 2.5%) by the end of the year and then probably substantially above in 2023, as the bank seeks to cool demand and ease inflation.
The ECB, meanwhile, though expected to take interest rates back to positive later this year (also a big hawkish shift versus the bank’s policy stance just a few months ago), isn't expected to tighten monetary policy anywhere near as fast. Many traders may continue to view EUR/USD as a “sell on rallies” for now, with resistance in the form of the 2020 lows in the 1.0630 area likely to prove formidable.
In the longer term, a drop in EUR/USD to 2016 lows in the mid-1.0300s still seems likely. Many banks have been calling for the pair to fall back to parity by the end of the year if US inflation doesn’t ease as much as the Fed hopes, forcing them to signal an intent to raise interest rates well above neutral (say to 4.0% or higher) by the end of 2023.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0543
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0699
|Daily SMA50
|1.0883
|Daily SMA100
|1.1107
|Daily SMA200
|1.1349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0483
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0642
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0554
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0527
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
