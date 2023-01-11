EUR/USD continues oscillation below 1.0750 amid a quiet market mood ahead of US Inflation

- EUR/USD is juggling below seven-month high at 1.0760 ahead of the United States inflation release.
- Federal Reserve policymakers are revising their policy projections after a drop in wage inflation.
- European Central Bank Centeno sees a deceleration in the inflationary pressures from March.
- EUR/USD is likely to display a volatility expansion while the direction will be based on the US CPI report.
EUR/USD has stretched its consolidation below the critical resistance of 1.0750 in the early European session. The major currency pair is displaying back-and-forth moves as the market mood is extremely quiet ahead of the release of the United States inflation data. The asset is oscillating in an extremely narrow range as investors have shifted to the sidelines.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is also showing a lack of trading activity, juggling in a narrow range below 103.00 as investors are in a fix ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. S&P500 futures are failing to display a decent action but are holding gains recorded on Tuesday. Contrary to the US equities and USD Index, the return generated by the 10-year US Treasury bonds has dropped below 3.59%.
Fed policymakers in a fix after a drop in wage inflation and economic slowdown
After the release of the Annual Hourly Earnings (Dec), and Manufacturing & Services PMI data last week, Federal Reserve policymakers are in a fix on whether to revise policy projections or to stay firmer with their hawkish viewpoint due to stubbornness in current inflation. Wage inflation dropped to 4.6%, Manufacturing PMI print recorded the lowest since May 2020, and Services PMI witnessed a sheer fall.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) she would pay close attention to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and that both options of 25- and 50-basis points (bps) hikes are open for February monetary policy meeting. A consideration of a 25 bps rate hike for the February meeting when the Federal Reserve has already trimmed its pace of hiking interest rates in December is conveying that Fed policymakers are delighted with the pressure of indicators showing a deceleration in inflationary pressures.
US Inflation to provide a clear picture ahead
According to the consensus, the headline United States CPI (Dec) is expected to continue its declining spree and may drop to 6.5% from the former figure of 7.1%. While the core CPI that excludes oil and food prices might slip to 5.7% from 6.0% reported earlier. Thanks to the declining retail demand, the recent decline in the bargaining power of job-seekers, and a slowdown in economic activities, the street has a lower consensus for the economic data.
The presence of indicators favoring a decline in inflation projections has dented the demand for the USD Index for a while. A note from economists at MUFG Bank claims that only a stronger-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) would avoid a slide to fresh lows for the USD Index.
Also, Antje Praefcke, FX Analyst at Commerzbank, is expecting inflation figures to remain constant and assumes that this is unlikely to be positive for the US Dollar.
Euro looks confused as European Central Bank sees interest rate peak sooner
The Euro bulls are confused after the release of the Economic Bulletin by the European Central Bank (ECB) and commentary from European Central Bank (ECB)'s governing council member Mario Centeno. Reuters reported that ECB Centeno said on Tuesday the current process of interest rate increases is approaching its end. Centeno expects that the price index will face resistance in January and February but will start falling in March.
Meanwhile, Economic Bulletin published by the European Central Bank is demonstrating a contrary viewpoint. It indicates that wage growth is going to be extremely solid ahead led by robust labor markets that so far have not been substantially affected by an economic slowdown, increases in national minimum wages, and some catch-up between wages and high rates of inflation.
Higher wage inflation is a barrier for central banks in achieving price stability and it might force European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to continue to keep policy restrictive ahead as households with higher funds for disposal may show bumper retail demand ahead.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is juggling in a range of 1.0712-1.0760 from Monday ahead of the US inflation release. The major currency pair is displaying an inventory adjustment phase around the seven-month high placed on Monday’s high at 1.0760.
Meanwhile, Bollinger Bands (20,2) has squeezed after a juggernaut rally, which indicates a volatility contraction, which will result in wider ticks and heavy volume after an explosion.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0739
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0632
|Daily SMA50
|1.0444
|Daily SMA100
|1.0165
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0712
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is juggling in a tight range around 1.0750 ahead of the European open. The US Dollar resumes decline alongside the Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Range-play could likely extend ahead of Thursday's critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2150 as risk flows down the US Dollar
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2150 heading into Wednesday’s London open, investors stay on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's US inflation data. Risk flows dominate and weigh down on the safe-haven US Dollar.
Gold needs acceptance above $1,880 amid Golden Cross
Gold price is trading listlessly, consolidating just below the eight-month high of $1,881 amid quiet trading so far this Wednesday. Gold price is replicating the move seen during Tuesday’s Asian session amid a pause in the United States Dollar (USD) downside momentum.
Ethereum: Three warning signs for ETH bulls
Ethereum price action over the last few hours has produced two local tops, which could catalyze a shift in trend, favoring bears. Interestingly, this move resembled a similar local top formed in mid-December that led to a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs. With CPI dead square on the radar.