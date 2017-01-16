EUR/USD constructive above 1.0500 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD's outlook remains positive while above the 1.0500 handle.

Key Quotes

EUR registered an ‘inside day’ last Friday and there is no change to our view wherein we deem the short-term outlook as ‘positive’ as long as the key 1.0500 support is intact”.

“However, it is unclear at this stage if EUR can move higher in a sustained manner (even though technically the next significant resistance is at the 1.0872 high seen in early December)”.

 

Sell 62%
Buy 38%
100.0%62.0%060657075808590951000
Avg Sell Price 1.0573
Avg Buy Price 1.0603
Liquidity Distribution
1.01571.05611.08001.01571.05611.0800SellBuy

 