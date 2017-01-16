EUR/USD constructive above 1.0500 – UOB

EUR/USD constructive above 1.0500 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD's outlook remains positive while above the 1.0500 handle.
Key Quotes
“EUR registered an ‘inside day’ last Friday and there is no change to our view wherein we deem the short-term outlook as ‘positive’ as long as the key 1.0500 support is intact”.
“However, it is unclear at this stage if EUR can move higher in a sustained manner (even though technically the next significant resistance is at the 1.0872 high seen in early December)”.
Sell 62%
Buy 38%
Avg Sell Price 1.0573
Avg Buy Price 1.0603
Liquidity Distribution