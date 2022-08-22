EUR/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.0050 amid cautious optimism

- EUR/USD holds onto the latest upside but remains below 1.0050.
- US dollar struggles to find demand amid PBOC cuts fuelled optimism.
- The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
EUR/USD is trading better bid while holding above the parity in early Europe on Monday, as the US dollar takes a backseat amid the renewed optimism around China’s stumbling economy.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), earlier on, to support credit expansion and economic growth, which eased the risk-off pressure and fuelled a pullback in the safe-haven US dollar across the board. The US dollar index retreated from five-week highs of 108.29 to trade at 108.10, at the time of writing.
Despite the latest uptick, the downside risks remain intact for the main currency pair amid hawkish Fed expectations and the worsening European gas crisis. The Fed remains on track to hike the key rates by 50 bps in September amid growth concerns and signs of peak inflation. However, the policy tightening cycle is likely to continue in the coming months, as inflation may not come down any time soon.
Meanwhile, a recession in Germany is inevitable as the European gas crisis deepens, with Russia’s Gazprom announcing on Friday that its Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be shut down from August 31-September 2, as one of the pipeline’s compressors is left for maintenance. The hit to the German industrial sector is likely to be profound amid reduced gas supplies, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Also read: Germany's Habeck: A good chance to get through winter without drastic energy measures
The pair now looks forward to the German Bundesbank’s Monthly Economic report amidst a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Tuesday’s Preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs from the euro area could have a significant impact on the shared currency while the dollar awaits the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled in the second half of this week.
EUR/USD: Technical outlook
“The pair is now showing a lot of bearish signs below the 1.0100 level. On the downside, initial support is near the 1.0020 level. The main support is near the 1.0000 level. A downside break below the 1.0000 support might spark heavy losses. On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.0080 level. The next major resistance is near the 1.0150 level. A clear move above the 1.0150 resistance might send the pair higher towards the 1.0200 level. To move into a positive zone, the EUR/USD pair must settle above the 1.0200 resistance zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours),” Aayush Jindal at TitanFX explains.
EUR/USD: Additional technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0037
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0195
|Daily SMA50
|1.0276
|Daily SMA100
|1.0478
|Daily SMA200
|1.0861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0032
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0142
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.0050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD holds onto the latest upside but remains below 1.0050. US dollar struggles to find demand amid the PBOC cuts fuelled optimism. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD recovers towards 1.1850 amid USD exhaustion, Jackson Hole buzz
GBP/USD is defending mild gains on its way to 1.1850 as the US dollar pauses its recovery rally. Markets remain cautiously optimistic amid Chinese stimulus bets and the European energy crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed's Jackson Hole event this week.
Gold refreshes day’s low near $1,740, Jackson Hole hogs limelight
Gold price has given a downside break of $1,745.02-1,749.15 territory and has refreshed day’s low at $1,744.00. The odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed are accelerating vigorously. A decline in US Durable Goods Orders in times of soaring inflation will impact the DXY prices.
Tezos price hints at steepening recent crash through retest of $1.33
Tezos Price has collected liquidity resting above $1.95 and $1.66 levels, as discussed in the previous article. Now, investors can look at the liquidity resting below July swing lows and equal lows formed at $1.33.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
