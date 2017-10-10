EUR/USD consolidates the Asian spike to 1.1780, Catalan crisis in focusBy Dhwani Mehta
The EUR/USD pair stands resilient so far this Tuesday, despite the looming concerns over the Spanish political climate, with all eyes set on the Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's speech due later today.
EUR/USD: 1.1800 still on sight
The EUR bulls are seen gathering pace for a test of 1.18 handle, as the bearish sentiment around the US dollar continues to keep the buoyant tone intact in EUR/USD. The greenback remains broadly under pressure, as Treasury yields lack vigour ahead of the release of the FOMC Sept meeting minutes.
Moreover, revival of geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea, after an overnight news reported that North Korea accused US of assassination attempt of Kim Jong-un in May, also fuelled fresh USD selling across its main competitors.
However, further upside in the spot remains contingent on the decision of the Catalan leader Puigdemont’s, as he is expected to announce Catalonia’s independence during his speech due out later in the day ahead.
Meanwhile, markets digest the solid German trade figures amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers from both continents, and hence, FOMC member Kashkari’s speech will be closely eyes for fresh hints on the US interest rates outlook.
EUR/USD Technical View
Jim Langlands at FX Charts offers the preferred strategy for EUR/USD: “It is all rather neutral at the start of Tuesday trade so a nimble stance is required. The dailies do still point lower although they need to see some directional move soon as they will otherwise run out of steam and then further choppy trade could be in store.”
|24 Hour: Neutral
|Medium Term: Mildly Bearish – Prefer to sell rallies
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1830
|(38.2% of 1.2092/1.1669)
|1.1718
|Session low
|1.1800
|Descending trend resistance
|1.1700
|Minor
|1.1785
|4 Oct high
|1.1669
|6 Oct low
|1.1770
|Minor
|1.1661
|17 Aug low
|1.1755
|200 HMA /Session high
|1.1612
|26 July low
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.