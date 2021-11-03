EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1600, options market stay bearish before Fed

- EUR/USD bounces off intraday low to add to the weekly gains.
- Risk reversals drop for three days in the last four.
- Fed is expected to announce $15 billion tapering amid reflation fears.
EUR/USD picks up bids to poke the intraday high near 1.1580 during early Wednesday.
The major currency pair dropped the previous day following the US dollar’s rebound amid the pre-Fed anxiety, as well as due to the downbeat Eurozone data.
Among the bloc’s data were downbeat second readings of the Eurozone and German PMIs for October.
Also adding to the pair’s weakness was a rebound in the US inflation expectations and options market data.
US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, snapped a four-day downtrend to bounce off the lowest levels since October 12 by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.
On the other hand, one-month risk reversal on EUR/USD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, dropped for the third day in last four during Tuesday, to -0.012 at the latest while following a 0.000 figure marked in Monday.
It’s worth noting that the equal odds of a Fed move and US stimulus hopes keep EUR/USD traders guessing ahead of the event.
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Inflation, employment and interest rates
Other than the Fed decision, US ADP Employment Change and PMIs for October will also be important for the EUR/USD traders.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a downward sloping trend line from June, around 1.1700, EUR/USD remains on the bear’s radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1581
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1597
|Daily SMA50
|1.1691
|Daily SMA100
|1.1757
|Daily SMA200
|1.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1613
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1692
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1535
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1627
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1641
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1600, options market stay bearish before Fed
EUR/USD picks up bids to poke the intraday high near 1.1580 during early Wednesday. The major currency pair dropped the previous day following the US dollar’s rebound amid the pre-Fed anxiety, as well as due to the downbeat Eurozone data.
GBP/USD snaps three-day fall above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed
GBP/USD cheers the US dollar pullback heading into Wednesday’s London open, up 0.14% on a day around 1.3630. In doing so, the cable pair refreshes intraday high while printing the first positive daily performance in four, not to forget bouncing off a three-week low.
Gold: Volatile within $1800-$1770 range ahead of Fed
It’s the all-important Fed Day this Wednesday, with the US dollar and Treasury yields firming up, as a rollback of asset purchases by $15 billion per month is already discounted by the market. Gold traders will look for hints on the Fed’s timing of the interest rates hike.
Dogecoin on the cusp of 25% liquidity run
Dogecoin price has been in a confused state as it rallied 22% over the past 22 days. DOGE market makers are likely to push to collect liquidity resting above $0.343. A decisive daily close below $0.196 will invalidate the short-term bullish thesis.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed Premium
Taper is coming – so far without a tantrum in markets, but they are undoubtedly set to react. The world's most powerful central bank creates $120 billion every month and this is about to decrease. The questions are: when, at what pace, and when will the Fed begin raising rates?