EUR/USD consolidates in low 1.0700s as traders eye this week’s ECB meeting/US CPI

Some strategists think that the case for a push above 1.0800 and to its highest levels since mid-April is on the cards for EUR/USD later this week/next week, should the ECB come across as hawkish and US inflation show signs of easing. On the latter, growing momentum behind the peak US inflation narrative and, thus, peak Fed hawkishness, has been a major driver of the recent rebound from last month’s lows under 1.0400.

But the first three days of the week are set to be much quieter in terms of central bank events and economic data, meaning EUR/USD is likely to take its cue more from things like risk sentiment/geopolitical developments etc. That would suggest that the pair may well remain stuck within recent low-1.0600s to upper-1.0700s ranges, with the 50-Day Moving Average likely to act as a magnet, as has more or less been the case over the past few days.

EUR/USD is trading just north of flat in the 1.0725 area, in quiet trade ahead of what will ultimately be a busy week for the pair. The European Central Bank (ECB) announces policy in June and is expected to solidify expectations for interest rates going positive by the end of Q3, with traders set to scrutinise President Christine Lagarde’s tone on the prospect of further tightening as markets guage the outlook for 2023. Meanwhile, US Consumer Price Inflation data for May is set for release on Friday and could impact expectations for Fed policy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.