EUR/USD consolidates in 1.1400 area in thin US holiday trade as markets mull hawkish Fed bets

- EUR/USD is consolidating in the 1.1400 area with US markets shut for Martin Luther King Jr Day.
- Hawkish Fed bets have seen implied yields on US bond futures rise, which might offer the dollar support.
FX market volumes are thinner than usual this Monday, with US markets shut for Martin Luthar King Jr Day, making for more tentative/subdued trading conditions across asset classes. EUR/USD is thus flat on the day in the 1.1400 area, as it consolidates above support in the 1.1380 area in the form of December/late-November highs and below last week’s near-1.1500 highs. Though the Fed has entered blackout ahead of the January 25-26 meeting next week, the debate over the outlook for Fed policy in 2022 and beyond remains the hottest topic in the market right now. With expectations for multiple 2022 rate hikes near-unanimous amongst analysts, the main debate is now how this will impact the economy and assets classes.
US bond markets are closed but the implied yield on the US 10-year treasury note future went as highs as 1.86% in earlier trade, whilst data last Friday from the CFTC showed speculator’s net short bets on the US 10-year future had hit its highest since February 2020. If speculators are right and US yields do resume their march higher this week, this could provide some much-needed assistance for the US dollar, which got battered last week on an unwind of crowded long bets. FX strategists at ING “remain of the view that we have not seen the peak of the dollar yet, and the balance of risks for EUR/USD is still skewed to the downside, primarily on the back of ECB-Fed monetary policy divergence”.
In terms of the main drivers of the euro in the week ahead, the bank notes that “apart from tomorrow’s ZEW Survey in Germany, there is no market-moving data in the eurozone this week... (thus) most focus will instead be on the minutes from the ECB December meeting, as well as speeches by Lagarde, Villeroy and Holtzmann”. The bank also warns euro traders to keep an eye on political developments in Italy, as “ongoing discussions around the candidates for the next President of the Republic (who the parliament is due to elect at the end of this month) risk affecting a BTP-Bund spread which has already widened by some 30bp since October”. A wider spread between German and Italian bond yields can weigh on the appeal of the euro, though ING think any such euro weakness would most likely be expressed through a weaker EUR/CHF.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1412
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1415
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.134
|Daily SMA50
|1.1333
|Daily SMA100
|1.1506
|Daily SMA200
|1.1731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1483
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1483
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1285
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1451
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1297
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1400 as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session on Monday and edged lower toward 1.1400 with the greenback building on Friday's recovery gains. Bond and stock markets in the US will be closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.3650
After moving sideways a little below 1.3700 during the European session, GBP/USD lost its traction and fell to its lowest level in five days below 1.3650. In the absence of fresh fundamental catalysts on the MLK Day, the dollar continues to outperform its major rivals.
Gold clings to modest recovery gains near $1,820
Gold fell sharply on surging US Treasury bond yields on Friday but seems to have started the new week on a firm footing. XAU/USD is trading modestly higher on a daily basis near $1,820 as the market action remains subdued on MLK Day.
Altcoins due for massive gains as BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin price reveals a bullish outlook albeit a slow one, providing altcoins with an opportunity to run free. The past week is a testament to the recent gains witnessed among many altcoins. While Ethereum continues to remain bullish, Ripple struggles to hold on.
Lucid Group Inc jumps higher on rumors of Apple partnership
NASDAQ: LCID appeared to be heading for another flat trading day on Friday until a veiled article caused a sudden jolt during intraday trading. Shares of Lucid gained 1.96% on Friday.