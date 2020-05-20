- EUR/USD stays positive just below 1.1000 after the release of Fed's last meeting minutes.
- FOMC minutes: Members see considerable risk to the outlook over the medium term.
- US dollar holds onto daily losses after minutes, DXY to post the lowest close since May 1.
The EUR/USD remained near 1.1000 following the release of the FOMC minutes. The euro is on its way to break a seven-week range, looking for further gains.
FOMC minutes ignored by market participants
As widely expected, the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting had no impact across financial markets. After Powell’s presentation on Tuesday, there was not much room for surprises. “Participants judged that the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing public health crisis would continue to weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term and would pose considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” the document shows.
The minutes were not a game-changer, and the greenback holds onto losses. The DXY is falling 0.25% about to post the lowest close since May. The dollar remains under pressure as Wall Street keeps a bullish tone.
EUR/USD breaking range, still under 1.1000
The positive momentum for the euro is in place as EUR/USD attempts to consolidate near 1.1000. If the pair posts a daily close around current levels, it would be the highest since late March. The area around 1.1000 is the next critical resistance, and if EUR/USD breaks above it would likely extend gains. On the flip side, a retracement under 1.0960 would alleviate the bullish pressure. The next support emerges at 1.0895/1.0900.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.0923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0852
|Daily SMA50
|1.09
|Daily SMA100
|1.0973
|Daily SMA200
|1.1017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0775
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1039
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
