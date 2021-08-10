EUR/USD consolidates daily losses above 1.1700

- EUR/USD remains on track to close the day modestly lower.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 93.00.
- Focus shifts to inflation data from Germany and the US.
After closing the previous five trading days in the negative territory, the EUR/USD pair extended its slide on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since late March at 1.1710. With the market action turning subdued in the late American session, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.14% on a daily basis at 1.1720.
Investors await CPI data from Germany and US
Earlier in the day, the disappointing sentiment data from the euro area weighed on the shared currency. The ZEW Survey's Economic Sentiment Index declined to 42.7 for the eurozone from 61.2 and missed the market expectation of 72 by a wide margin. Similarly, the Economic Sentiment Index dropped to 40.4 from 63.3 in July.
On the other hand, the unabated USD strength forces EUR/USD to stay in the negative territory. Supported by a more-than-1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index remains on track to register modest daily gains and close above 93.00.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany and the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors expect the annual CPI to edge lower to 5.3% in July from 5.4% in June. A reading close to the market consensus is likely to help the USD preserve its strength amid Fed tapering expectations.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1719
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.1737
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1814
|Daily SMA50
|1.192
|Daily SMA100
|1.1966
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1769
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1735
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1755
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1713
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1793
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
