EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar

- EUR/USD is trading with modest gains on Wednesday.
- US dollar remains muted, keeping the pair underpinned.
- The euro holds onto gains on mixed economic data.
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side in the Asian session. The pair makes consolidated moves comprising a 15-pips movement below 1.2200.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.2184, up 0.11% up for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback, sticks around the 90 level while paring early Asian gains. The US dollar is under the selling pressure post the dismal ADP data released in the previous week, which nullified the prospects of sooner than expected Fed tapering.
Market participants refrain from positioning themselves against the US dollar ahead of the inflation readings due to be out on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration voted to set up a ‘ strike force’ to look out for specific violations contributing to a “hollowing out” of supply chains. The market uncertainties push capital flows to the US dollar on its safe-haven bet, which seem to be capping the dollar's downside for now.
On the other hand, the shared currency gained some traction following its mixed economic data and as investors awaited the ECB meeting on Thursday. The data showed the Eurozone economy contracted less than the preliminary estimates, while disappointing data for Germany showed an unexpected deterioration in June’s investor morale and a decline in both industrial production and factory output for April.
As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar will continue to play around the pair’s sentiment.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2181
|Daily SMA50
|1.2066
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.222
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
