EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar

EUR/USD is trading with modest gains on Wednesday.

US dollar remains muted, keeping the pair underpinned.

The euro holds onto gains on mixed economic data.

The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side in the Asian session. The pair makes consolidated moves comprising a 15-pips movement below 1.2200.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.2184, up 0.11% up for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback, sticks around the 90 level while paring early Asian gains. The US dollar is under the selling pressure post the dismal ADP data released in the previous week, which nullified the prospects of sooner than expected Fed tapering.

Market participants refrain from positioning themselves against the US dollar ahead of the inflation readings due to be out on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration voted to set up a ‘ strike force’ to look out for specific violations contributing to a “hollowing out” of supply chains. The market uncertainties push capital flows to the US dollar on its safe-haven bet, which seem to be capping the dollar's downside for now.

On the other hand, the shared currency gained some traction following its mixed economic data and as investors awaited the ECB meeting on Thursday. The data showed the Eurozone economy contracted less than the preliminary estimates, while disappointing data for Germany showed an unexpected deterioration in June’s investor morale and a decline in both industrial production and factory output for April.

As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar will continue to play around the pair’s sentiment.

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.2182 Today Daily Change 0.0009 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 1.2173 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2181 Daily SMA50 1.2066 Daily SMA100 1.2043 Daily SMA200 1.1988 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2194 Previous Daily Low 1.2164 Previous Weekly High 1.2254 Previous Weekly Low 1.2104 Previous Monthly High 1.2266 Previous Monthly Low 1.1986 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2176 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2183 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.216 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2147 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.213 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.219 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2207 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.222



