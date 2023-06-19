EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0940 due to mixed responses about Fed’s rate guidance

- EUR/USD is showing non-directional performance as the street is divided about further interest rate roadmap by the Fed.
- S&P500 futures are showing some losses as investors are cautious due to an extended weekend in the US.
- ECB hiked interest rates by 25 bps to 4% despite severe challenges to Eurozone’s growth.
The EUR/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range around 1.0940 in the late Asian session. The major currency pair is demonstrating a non-directional performance as the street is divided about the further roadmap of interest rate policy to be attempted by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
S&P500 futures are showing some losses in the Asian session as investors are cautious due to the extended weekend in the United States. The US markets are closed on Monday on account of Juneteenth.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is also showing a sideways performance as investors are mixed about further policy rate guidance by the Fed. Last week, Fed chair Jerome Powell allowed interest rates to remain steady but delivered hawkish guidance citing that two small interest rate hikes are appropriate
Considering the US economic outlook and softening US consumer inflation expectations, the street believes that the Fed might announce only one rate hike this year, according to the CME Fedwatch tool. On Friday, preliminary five-year consumer inflation expectations were softened to 3% vs. the estimates and the prior release of 3.0%. While current consumer and producer inflation has softened sharply due to lower gasoline prices.
Apart from that, US labor market conditions have softened sharply as firms are facing pressure from higher interest rates and tight credit conditions by US regional banks.
On the Eurozone front, one more interest rate hike by the European central bank (ECB) has pushed interest rates to 4%. ECB President Christine Lagarde decided not to take the bullet for the bleak economic prospects in Eurozon ad continued its battle against persistent inflation.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0935
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0764
|Daily SMA50
|1.0879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0807
|Daily SMA200
|1.0542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0971
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0918
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0971
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0733
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
