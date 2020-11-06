EUR/USD consolidates after biggest single-day gain in 4 months as US election outcome hangs in the balance

- EUR/USD wavers as the jury is still out on the US elections.
- The race has tightened and a split Congress looks likely.
- The Fed stands ready to provide more stimulus.
EUR/USD is taking a bull breather, having rallied by 0.84% on Thursday to register the biggest single-day percentage gain since June 4. The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.1824 but is up over 1.5% this week.
Indecisive price action
The pair swung both ways during Friday's Asian session, printing a high and low of 1.1847 and 1.1795, respectively, and is flatlined while heading into the London open. As such, the daily candle has taken the shape of a classic Doji candle, which implies indecision in the market place.
Both buyers and sellers are refusing to lead the price action, seemingly due to continued US election uncertainty. While Democrat Joe Biden has inched closer to the White House, the jury is still out on the final outcome, with votes still being counted in five key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina.
Besides, Congress looks to be heading for a split. According to Reuters, investors expect Democrat Joe Biden to beat President Donald Trump and the Republicans to retain control of the Senate. That would allow Republicans to block Biden's plans to raise corporate taxes and deliver a massive fiscal spending package.
That said, the probability of the current indecisive price action ending with a fresh bullish move is high, as Federal Reserve (Fed) has the ability and is willing to do the heavy lifting if the split Congress fails to deliver sizeable stimulus. The central bank reiterated the dovish stance on Thursday and expressed willingness to do more if required.
The confidence in the Fed is one of the big reasons for the dollar's decline seen in the past 24 hours or so. The greenback had picked up a bid during Wednesday's Asian trading hours after President Trump's victory in Florida dashed hopes of a Democratic blue wave. However, the gains were short-lived as focus quickly shifted to the dovish Fed expectations.
US NFP eyed
Apart from US elections, the pair could take cues from the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, due at 13:30 GMT, which is expected to show the economy added 600K jobs in October following September's 661K additions. A big miss on expectations would bolster dovish Fed expectations and may accelerate the sell-off in the US dollar. The German Industrial Production for September, due at 07:00 GMT, could also influence the pair, although the lagging data rarely yields big moves.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1824
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1762
|Daily SMA50
|1.1778
|Daily SMA100
|1.1673
|Daily SMA200
|1.1329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.186
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1711
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1768
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses above 0.7250 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is off the lows but the upside attempts remain capped below 0.7300 amid negative S&P 500 futures. RBA leaves doors open for more QE while dismissing the need for further rate cuts. US election results from a handful of states still awaited.
USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month low amid US election woes
USD/JPY remains depressed near March 12 low below 104.00 after dropping the most in 10 weeks. Stimulus hopes and odds of a contested election drag DXY to one-month bottom. US NFP, election updates in the spotlight.
Gold: Trapped between daily and weekly structure
Gold prices are trapped between the daily bullish structure and the weekly bearish structure as market volatility slows down and the US election nerves settle into a foregone conclusion of a Democratic Party victory. The US dollar is on the backfoot, which plays into the hands of the bulls.
Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy
The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its asset purchase and loan programs at current levels as the Presidential and Congressional elections remain undecided two days after the national vote.
WTI: Drops further below 100/50-day EMA confluence towards $38.00
WTI extends pullback from the monthly high of $39.55. The black gold surged to the highest since October 27 the previous day, before taking a U-turn from a join of 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The falling trend line from August 26 adds to the upside barriers.