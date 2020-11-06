EUR/USD consolidates after biggest single-day gain in 4 months as US election outcome hangs in the balance

  • EUR/USD wavers as the jury is still out on the US elections.
  • The race has tightened and a split Congress looks likely.
  • The Fed stands ready to provide more stimulus. 

EUR/USD is taking a bull breather, having rallied by 0.84% on Thursday to register the biggest single-day percentage gain since June 4. The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.1824 but is up over 1.5% this week. 

Indecisive price action

The pair swung both ways during Friday's Asian session, printing a high and low of 1.1847 and 1.1795, respectively, and is flatlined while heading into the London open. As such, the daily candle has taken the shape of a classic Doji candle, which implies indecision in the market place. 

Both buyers and sellers are refusing to lead the price action, seemingly due to continued US election uncertainty. While Democrat Joe Biden has inched closer to the White House, the jury is still out on the final outcome, with votes still being counted in five key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. 

Besides, Congress looks to be heading for a split. According to Reuters, investors expect Democrat Joe Biden to beat President Donald Trump and the Republicans to retain control of the Senate. That would allow Republicans to block Biden's plans to raise corporate taxes and deliver a massive fiscal spending package. 

That said, the probability of the current indecisive price action ending with a fresh bullish move is high, as Federal Reserve (Fed) has the ability and is willing to do the heavy lifting if the split Congress fails to deliver sizeable stimulus. The central bank reiterated the dovish stance on Thursday and expressed willingness to do more if required. 

The confidence in the Fed is one of the big reasons for the dollar's decline seen in the past 24 hours or so. The greenback had picked up a bid during Wednesday's Asian trading hours after President Trump's victory in Florida dashed hopes of a Democratic blue wave. However, the gains were short-lived as focus quickly shifted to the dovish Fed expectations. 

US NFP eyed

Apart from US elections, the pair could take cues from the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, due at 13:30 GMT, which is expected to show the economy added 600K jobs in October following September's 661K additions. A big miss on expectations would bolster dovish Fed expectations and may accelerate the sell-off in the US dollar. The German Industrial Production for September, due at 07:00 GMT, could also influence the pair, although the lagging data rarely yields big moves. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1824
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1762
Daily SMA50 1.1778
Daily SMA100 1.1673
Daily SMA200 1.1329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.186
Previous Daily Low 1.1711
Previous Weekly High 1.1862
Previous Weekly Low 1.164
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1768
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1738
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.165
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1589
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2036

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

