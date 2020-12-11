EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2100 as weekend approaches

- After an eventful few days, EUR/USD is consolidating just above the 1.2100 level as traders exit for the weekend.
- A combination US dollar strength and dovish ECB speak saw EUR/USD slip from earlier highs above 1.2150.
EUR/USD has been moving sideways in recent trade between the 1.2100 and the 1.2120ish levels, amid a quiet end to what has been a busy week. EUR/USD moves have been quite contained on the week however, with the pair trading within only about a 100-pip range between the 1.2060 to 1.2160is levels. Compare that the GBP/USD’s near 350 pip range! Heading into the Friday FX close at 22:00GMT, EUR/USD trades with losses of around 20 pips or just under 0.2%.
EUR/USD ends week on the back foot due to…
A combination of USD strength and dovish ECB speak early in Friday’s European trading session are behind the small drop seen in EUR/USD on Friday. USD is higher primarily as a result of a greater demand for safe haven assets on Friday given uncertainties on the US fiscal stimulus and Brexit fronts. Indeed, USD saw upside during the early part of the European session in tandem with upside in bonds and downside in risk assets such as equities and crude oil markets.
Selling in EUR/USD was exacerbated at the time, however, by dovish commentary from European Central Bank Governing Council Member François Villeroy de Galhau; he noted that the ECB could extend the PEPP further if needed and, on the exchange rate, the ECB would be “vigilant” and all instruments are available on this. This was stronger language on EUR than that employed by ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday during the post ECB rate decision press conference.
As a reminder, the ECB held interest rates but expanded its PEPP and TLTRO programmes by nine months with the aim of keeping financial conditions as easy as they currently are until the Eurozone economy can begin its proper post-Covid-19 recovery from the second half of 2021 (when it is hoped the EU will have herd immunity against the virus). The main focus of the meeting, however, was not about what stimulus would be unveiled, but what the ECB’s stance on recent appreciation of EUR would be given recent appreciation (particularly of the EUR/USD pair). However, the ECB statement, nor Lagarde in the press conference did not toughen up their language on the EUR, instead reiterating that they will continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate and noting that recent appreciation put downwards pressure on Eurozone price growth.
Looking ahead for EUR; flash December Markit Manufacturing PMI numbers out on Wednesday will be the most important to watch, with a big drop in activity expected given recent lockdowns. German IFO numbers for December next Friday will also be worth noting.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2117
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1974
|Daily SMA50
|1.1851
|Daily SMA100
|1.1826
|Daily SMA200
|1.1453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2159
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.32 after hitting a low of 1.3134 as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD still subdued beneath 50DMA despite risk off market feel
XAU/USD prices remain subdued below its 50DMA and the $1840 level, despite risk-off flows. A pick up in the DXY to just under 91.00 seems to be keeping precious metal bulls at bay.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI pulls back beneath $47.00 level as risk appetite fades
The front-month futures contract for the US benchmark for sweet light crude, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI) trades with mild gains on Friday, but has seen a pullback below the $47.00 handle following Thursday’s rally that took the crude oil contract as high as the $47.70s.