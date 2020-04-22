The EUR/USD pair is trading between Fibonacci levels, waiting for a clearer catalyst, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.

Key quotes

“The 4-hour chart shows that the EUR/USD pair is hovering around a flat 20 SMA while below the larger ones, as technical indicators continue to seesaw around their midlines, without certain directional strength.”

“Buying interest is defending the downside on approaches to the 1.0800 figure, with stops suspected around 1.0790.”

“Support levels: 1.0830 1.0790 Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0890”