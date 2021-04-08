EUR/USD: Concerns about Europe's recovery to push the euro lower

EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 after topping that line on Wednesday. Fed fuel keeps the euro afloat but vaccine issues may shoot the shared currency down, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
See: EUR/USD to plunge towards 1.15 in the second quarter as dollar's strength lingers – Credit Suisse
The US Fed's dovish message is weighing on the dollar while vaccine snags weigh on the euro
"The Federal Reserve is set to continue printing dollars for some time, pushing the currency lower. The FOMC Meeting Minutes also reflected the Fed's commitment to supporting the economy, despite acknowledging its recent recovery and improving prospects.”
“After several Fed members spoke on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell will take the stage on Thursday and he will likely reiterate the same message. That will likely keep the downward pressure on the greenback, but upbeat data could push it higher.”
“US jobless claims are set to drop below 700,000 in data for the week ending on April 2, after rising in the previous week. Other labor figures such as the Nonfarm Payrolls and the JOLTs job openings showed an upbeat employment market.”
“Europe heavily depends on AstraZeneca's jab, where a line between rare blood clots and the jab was confirmed. Member states' health ministers failed to agree on a uniform approach, one that would allow sending a clear message. Some countries have banned inoculations with AZ's immunization for younger people.”
“Some support awaits at 1.1860, the daily low. It is followed by 1.1820, which capped euro/dollar early in the week. Resistance is at 1.1920, which is where the 200 SMA hits the price.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.1800s ahead of Powell’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady, well above 1.1850 ahead of the European open amid a subdued US dollar demand. The prevalent risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven USD. An uptick in the US bond yields should help limit the USD losses and cap gains for the major. Powell eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades well bid above 1.3750, extending the overnight recovery from near the 1.3725 region, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of bulls, $1753 resistance eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is jumping back on the bids, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline after the S&P 500 futures recorded another lifetime high. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is likely to continue with its accommodative monetary policy.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Fedspeak train & unwinding underway
Little has changed in the underlying economic fundamentals this week but a potential unwinding is underway in indices, especially tech/Nasdaq. We will hear from 4 Fed speakers today (Evans, Kaplan, Barkin & Daly) see more below.