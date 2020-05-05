EUR/USD comes under pressure, returns to 1.0900

- EUR/USD adds to Monday’s losses below the 1.0900 mark.
- Spanish unemployment rose by around 283K in April.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing next of relevance across the pond.
The bearish note around the single currency remains well and sound in the first half of the week, with EUR/USD now retreating to the sub-1.0900 area, recording fresh weekly lows at the same time.
EUR/USD focused on data, risk trends
EUR/USD is looking to reverse the pessimism seen on Monday and gyrates around the 1.0900 neighbourhood on the back of alternating risk appetite trends and mitigating strength in the greenback.
Data wise in Euroland, Producer Prices in the broader bloc are due later for the month of March. Earlier, the Unemployment Change in Spain rose by 282.9K, adding to the previous 302.3K build.
In the US data space, the ISM Non-Manufacturing will grab all the attention later in the NA session seconded by Trade balance figures and the IBD/TIPP index. In addition, FOMC’s Evans, Bostic and Bullard are due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
The euro remains on the defensive so far this week against the backdrop of the improvement in the mood surrounding the greenback, in turn supported by the persistent risk aversion theme. In the meantime, the attention in the Old Continent stays on the re-opening of the economy as infected cases and deaths by the coronavirus continue to ebb, particularly in Spain and Italy.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.01% at 1.0905 and a breakout of 1.1019 (weekly/monthly high May 1) would target 1.1032 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27). On the flip side, the next support lines up at 1.0885 (weekly low May 5) seconded by 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.0727 (weekly low Apr.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0850 amid German court ruling, USD strength
EUR/USD has tumbled toward 1.0850 after the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB action as unconstitutional, with details coming out. The US dollar is gaining strength across the board.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.
Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving
With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.
Gold: Attempts a bounce above $1700, will it last?
Gold finds support once again near 1697 ahead of US ISM Services PMI. US dollar recovery challenges the XAU bounce above 1700. Hopes of economic upturn amid easing lockdowns continue to weigh.
WTI: Conclusive break above $22 elusive
The bullish move in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude looks to have stalled during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. The black gold is currently trading near $21.83 per barrel, representing a more than 7.5% gain on the day.