EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1300 post-US data

- EUR/USD comes under pressure and approaches 1.1300.
- EMU Sentix index came in below expectations in June.
- US Producer Prices rose 0.1% MoM in May.
The shared currency is now losing upside momentum and us dragging EUR/USD to the vicinity of the 1.1300 key support.
EUR/USD weaker on data, yields
Spot faded the initial spike to the 1.1330 region and returns to the vicinity of 1.1300 the figure following the wider yield spread between the US and German money markets.
In fact, yields of the US 10-year note have managed to climb to fresh tops in the 2.18% earlier today, widening the differential vs. the German 10-year reference to the boundaries of the key 240 pts.
In the data space, US Producer Prices rose at a monthly 0.1% during May and 1.8% from a year earlier. In addition Core prices gained 0.2% on a monthly basis and rose at an annualized 2.3%, matching estimates. Earlier in the day, the NFIB index came in on the strong side, up to 105.0 for the month of May.
What to look for around EUR
The ECB did not sounded as dovish as expected last Thursday despite revising slightly lower its forecasts for inflation and economic growth in the region for the next years and after members discussed restarting QE or event cutting rates at the meeting. So, rates are expected to remain at current levels at least through H1 2020, although the ECB convincing optimism on an eventual pick up in inflation figures and the economic activity appeared to remove some bearishness surrounding the shared currency for the time being. On the broader picture, the broad-based risk-appetite trends and USD-dynamics should dictate the sentiment surrounding the European currency for the time being, all in combination with developments from the trade front including the US, China, the EU and Mexico. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility, with the centre of the debate on the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.07% at 1.1319 and a breakout of 1.1347 (high Jun.7) would target 1.1365 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20). On the other hand, the next support lines up at 1.1272 (100-day SMA) followed by 1.1216 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1200 (low Jun.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.