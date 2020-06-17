- EUR/USD gives away initial gains and recedes to the 1.1250/60 band.
- EMU’s Core CPI rose 0.9% on a yearly basis during May.
- Housing data releases, second testimony by Fed’s Powell coming up next.
Following a test of daily peaks in the boundaries of the 1.1300 mark – where coincides the 100-hour SMA – EUR/USD met some selling pressure and is now slipping back to the 1.1260/50 band.
EUR/USD focused on USD, risk trends
EUR/USD is adding to Tuesday’s losses in the mid-1.1200s so far on Wednesday in spite of the steady performance surrounding the greenback in the wake of the opening bell in Euroland.
In fact, buyers returned to the greenback on Tuesday following reports of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Pekin, exacerbating the demand for the safe haven space.
Data wise in the euro area, Core CPI in the broader bloc rose at an annualized 0.9% during May, while headline CPI rose 0.1% over the last twelve months. Later in the NA session, housing data releases are next on tap seconded by MBA’s Mortgage Approvals, the speech by Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawkish) and the second testimony by Fed’s Jerome Powell.
At his first testimony on Tuesday, Chief Powell said the economic recovery faces rising uncertainty while he showed some confidence of a quick rebound in the labour market. Powell also stress that the Committee is still assessing the yield curve control issue.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD maintains the choppy fashion so far this week, with gains clearly limited around the 1.1350 region. In the meantime, price action continues to look to the gradual return to some sort of normality in economies of the Old Continent as well as some concerns regarding the probability of a second wave of coronavirus contagion. The constructive view in the euro, however, remains well sustained by the gradual and relentless re-opening of economies in Europe and by the ongoing monetary stimulus announced by the ECB, Germany and the European Commission. On top, the solid performance of the region’s current account is also adding to the attractiveness of the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 017% at 1.1243 and faces the next support at 1.1212 (weekly low Jun.12) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1025 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a break above 1.1422 (weekly/monthly high Jun.10) would target 1.1448 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) en route to 1.1495 (2020 high Mar.9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1720 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative through the early European session, albeit remained well within this week's broader trading range.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.