EUR/USD comes under pressure and drops to 1.1080

- EUR/USD surrenders recent gains and drops to 1.1080/75.
- DXY picks up pace and moves to daily highs.
- US data, Brexit in the limelight so far.
The shared currency is losing part of its shine and is pushing EUR/USD back to the 1.1080 area, or daily/weekly lows.
EUR/USD lower on USD-buying
The pair eroded yesterday’s gains and it seems to have re-shifted the focus to the downside, where the immediate target emerges at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1040.
The pick up in the demand for the Greenback has prompted spot to fade the recent bullish attempt to levels beyond 1.1100 the figure, all amidst the re-emergence of some Brexit concerns and against the backdrop of rising cautiousness ahead of the FOMC event tomorrow.
In the docket, the most relevant event will be the publication of the key US Consumer Confidence gauged by the Conference Board along some results from the housing sector.
What to look for around EUR
EUR looks unable to return to the area above the 1.1100 mark so far this week, which could spark some near term consolidation ahead of a potential resumption of the downside. Despite the October rally in spot has been exclusively sponsored by weakness in the Dollar, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh on EUR in the short/medium-term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.18% at 1.1079 and a breakdown of 1.1072 (low Oct.25) would target 1.1040 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3). On the flip side, the immediate hurdle lines up at 1.1126 (100-day SMA) seconded by 1.1171 (monthly high Oct.18) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.28 as Johnson will try approving elections again
GBP/UDS is falling toward 1.28. UK PM Johnson will attempt to set elections for December after failing on Monday. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.
USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls took some breather near the very important 200-day SMA resistance. The focus shifts to FOMC decision on Wednesday and Thursday’s BoJ meeting.
Gold ticks higher to $1495 area, upside seems limited
Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and edged higher to refresh daily tops, around the $1495 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning
US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109.