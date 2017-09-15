EUR/USD close to daily highs near 1.1950, US data eyed

EUR/USD close to daily highs near 1.1950, US data eyedBy Pablo Piovano
The bid tone around the single currency stays firm at the end of the week, now taking EUR/USD to the area of daily highs in the mid-1.1900s.
EUR/USD attention to US data
The pair is prolonging its rebound from yesterday’s weekly lows in the 1.1840 area, gaining over a cent already and putting under pressure the interim resistance around 1.1950, where sits the 10-day sma.
On the other hand, the greenback remains under pressure despite inflation figures came in above expectations during August, breaking below the key support at 92.00 the figure and giving extra oxygen to the rest of the risk-associated space.
In the meantime, the pair keeps the focus on yields in the US and German money markets, where the 10-year benchmark are navigating multi-week tops above 2.20% and 0.44%, respectively.
Ahead in the session, US retail sales and flash consumer sentiment are due later and will surely keep the focus on the buck.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.23% at 1.1947 and a break above 1.1995 (high Sep.13) would target 1.2041 (high Sep.11) and finally 1.2092 (2017 high Sep.6). On the flip side, the immediate support aligns at 1.1830 (5-month support line) followed by 1.1823 (low Aug.31) and finally 1.1733 (55-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.