EUR/USD: Close above 1.20 to reinforce the upside seems unlikely – OCBC

EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1950 after the European Central Bank (ECB) accelerated asset purchases leaving the bund yields heavy. Economists at OCBC Bank think that the broader picture is still favourable to the USD.
“The ECB delivered market expectations and will be stepping up the PEPP purchases.”
“The EUR/USD pair is USD and risk-driven for now. The pair will need to close above 1.2000 to see continued upside, but that level looks a bridge too far at this juncture.”
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD off the lows, regains 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD has bounced-off lows and recaptures 1.3950 despite mixed UK economic data. The cable remains undermined by broad-based US dollar strength, as the Treasury yields rebound on relfation trade.
Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden’s vaccine optimism.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.