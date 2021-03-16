EUR/USD clings to modest intraday gains, upside seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD managed to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.
  • Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive of the uptick.
  • Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The EUR/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below mid-1.1900s.

Having found some support ahead of the 1.1900 mark, the pair edged higher during the first half of the trading action and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak. A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, extended some support to the EUR/USD pair.

In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated from the highest level in more than a year amid expectations that the Fed could take some action to curb the recent sharp rise in long-term borrowing cost. Hence, the market focus will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.

The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction or any strong follow-through buying amid concerns about the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in several European nations. Germany, France and Italy temporarily halted the rollout of the vaccine following reports about possible serious side-effects.

Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful intraday appreciating move amid absent relevant economic data from the Eurozone.

Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1934
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2035
Daily SMA50 1.2094
Daily SMA100 1.2045
Daily SMA200 1.1842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1968
Previous Daily Low 1.1911
Previous Weekly High 1.199
Previous Weekly Low 1.1836
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1946
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.188
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1848
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1992
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2017

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

