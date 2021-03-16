EUR/USD clings to modest intraday gains, upside seems limited

- EUR/USD managed to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive of the uptick.
- Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
The EUR/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below mid-1.1900s.
Having found some support ahead of the 1.1900 mark, the pair edged higher during the first half of the trading action and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak. A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, extended some support to the EUR/USD pair.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated from the highest level in more than a year amid expectations that the Fed could take some action to curb the recent sharp rise in long-term borrowing cost. Hence, the market focus will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.
The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction or any strong follow-through buying amid concerns about the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in several European nations. Germany, France and Italy temporarily halted the rollout of the vaccine following reports about possible serious side-effects.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful intraday appreciating move amid absent relevant economic data from the Eurozone.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1934
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2035
|Daily SMA50
|1.2094
|Daily SMA100
|1.2045
|Daily SMA200
|1.1842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1911
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
Stellar is on the verge of a 50% move
Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.