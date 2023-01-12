EUR/USD clings to mild gains below 1.0800 as ECB hawks battle with Fed doves ahead of US inflation

- EUR/USD prints five-day uptrend as bulls keep the reins at the highest levels since mid-2022.
- ECB policymakers continue suggesting needs for higher rates but Fed talks appear to lose hawkish bias of late.
- Risk-on mood, hopes of softer US inflation adds strength to upside momentum.
EUR/USD holds onto bullish bias around the 1.0770-80 region, the highest since May 2022, as markets await the all-important US inflation data on early Thursday.
That said, downbeat expectations from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December join recently dovish comments from the Fed policymakers to keep the pair buyers hopeful ahead of the release. Adding strength to the upside bias are the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers.
On Wednesday, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann stated that rates will have to rise significantly further to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to target. On the same line, the ECB Governing Council member and French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, “ECB should aim to reach the terminal rate by the summer.” Furthermore, ECB member Olli Rehn said that rates in the Euro Zone will still have to rise significantly in the next couple of meetings and reach restrictive levels to dampen inflation.
On the other hand, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins backed the smaller rate increases while stating that she leans at this stage to a 25 bps hike. The policy, however, also mentioned that it is very data-dependent. Earlier in the week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hesitated in conveying monetary policy outlook and raised hopes of a policy pivot.
It should be noted that China’s total reopening and early signals of heavy holiday shopping join the chatters that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will adhere to rate cuts in 2023 to spread the Beijing-inspired optimism and exert downside pressure on the US Dollar.
Also weighing on the greenback could be the downbeat Treasury bond yields as the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped two basis points (bps) to 3.53% while the US two-year bond coupons also traced the 10-year counterpart and print mild losses at around 4.21% at the latest.
Looking forward, a light calendar ahead of the US CPI data can keep the EUR/USD pair firmer without much noise. However, a surprisingly strong print of US inflation data could justify the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hesitance in letting the doves in and can trigger the much-awaited pullback of the major currency pair.
Technical analysis
A successful break of a descending trend line from December 15, 2022, around 1.0685 by the press time, joins the looming bull cross on the MACD to keep buyers hopeful. However, the RSI (14) line is near the overbought conditions and suggests limited upside room for the pair. That said, the May 2022 peak of 1.0786 and the March 2022 bottom surrounding 1.0805 become crucial resistances to watch during the EUR/USD pair’s further upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0767
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.0754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0635
|Daily SMA50
|1.0463
|Daily SMA100
|1.0173
|Daily SMA200
|1.0311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0776
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0677
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0829
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6900 on mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is holding higher ground above 0.6900, as investors assess the mixed Chinese CPI and PPI data after the release of a solid Aussie Trade Balance report. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid sluggish Treasury yields ahead of the key US CPI release.
USD/JPY drops below 132.00 on Bank of Japan headlines
USD/JPY has dropped heavily into the Tokyo open. The pair fell from a 132.48 high to a low near 131.50 before stabilizing. Japanese media signaled that the BoJ is up for reviewing the side effects of massive monetary easing in the policy meeting next week.
Gold eyes $1,900 and US CPI on renewed upside
Gold price is holding near eight-month highs, as bulls seek another to take on the $1,900 barrier ahead of the all-important US CPI data release. Gold price is also benefiting from the underperformance in the US Treasury bond yields.
XRP price rallies 12% but whales have another plan in mind
XRP price rallied 12% in the last five days to breach a two-month hurdle, suggesting a breakout. While this outlook is bullish, a spike in whale transaction count greater than $100,000 indicates that smart investors are booking profits.
Technical market outlook ahead of US CPI data
Today’s inflation data out of the US serves as the macro highlight for the week. The consensus heading into the event forecasts a 6th deceleration to 6.5% in the 12 months to December, with a forecast range spanning between a 6.8% high and a 6.3% low, down from 7.1% in November.