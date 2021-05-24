EUR/USD clings to gains near session tops, above 1.2200 mark ahead of Fedspeak

- Renewed USD selling bias assisted EUR/USD to catch some fresh bids on Monday.
- Sliding US bond yields, risk-on mood continued acting as a headwind for the USD.
The EUR/USD pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the 1.2210-15 region.
The pair managed to regain positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and moved back above the 1.2200 mark, recovering a major part of its Friday's losses. The uptick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and pushed the EUR/USD pair back closer to three-month tops touched last week.
The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from the lowest level since January, instead met with some fresh supply amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the global financial markets further acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback.
That said, expectations that rising inflationary pressure might force the Fed to taper its emergency stimulus measures helped limit any deeper USD losses. This, along with relatively thin liquidity conditions, on the back of a holiday in major European markets, held bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the EUR/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the Fed Governor Lael Brainard amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. Traders will further take cues from the US bond yields and broader market risk sentiment, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2115
|Daily SMA50
|1.1984
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.224
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2126
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2191
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD drops below $1880 as Treasury yields recover
Gold price is trading close to the daily highs of $1875, as the recovery in the US Treasury yields weigh. The US dollar attempts a bounce, tracking the renewed uptick in the yields.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.