EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1130 ahead of key data, ECB

- EUR/USD moves a tad higher on Thursday, around 1.1135/40.
- Advanced PMIs in Euroland coming up next.
- The ECB event is expected to come in on the dovish side.
The single currency has managed to leave behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and prompted EUR/USD to rebound from the boundaries of the 1.1100 handle to the current 1.1130/40 band.
EUR/USD focused on PMIs, ECB
The pair is now adding to Wednesday’s recovery around 1.1140 amidst some loss of upside traction in the Greenback and absent updates on the US-China trade front and the Brexit process, both remaining as key drivers of the broad risk appetite trends in past weeks.
Later in the session, the upbeat momentum in EUR will be put to the test in light of the releases of advanced PMIs in core Euroland ahead of the ECB event in the European afternoon.
Regarding the latter, it will be Draghi’s last meeting and consensus among investors has been leaning towards a dovish message from the Council, which is seen reiterating the negative outlook on the economy and the need for further monetary stimulus as well as fiscal help from the bloc’s members.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in the pair has extended to the 1.1180 region earlier this week, where it met some strong resistance and sparked a correction lower to the area below the key 100-day SMA. Despite the rally in spot has been exclusively sponsored by weakness in the Dollar, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.03% at 1.1133 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1171 (monthly high Oct.18) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1203 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 1.1106 (low Oct.23) would target 1.1046 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.