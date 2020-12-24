EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD remains on the bid as the US dollar suffers.
  • Risk-on mood prevails on an imminent Brexit deal.
  • Brexit updates and pre-X-mas thin trading – key.

EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level ahead of the European open. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT.

The UK and the European Union are on the cusp of reaching a long-awaited Brexit trade deal. The optimism is the main driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday, helping the upside in the main currency pair.

Meanwhile, the sentiment also remains underpinned by the expectations of a US stimulus deal and coronavirus vaccine availability, which adds to the reduced demand for the greenback as a safe-haven.

The upbeat US Durable Goods and Jobless Claims data fail to impress the dollar bulls, as the broader market sentiment continues to lead. The spot will continue to get influenced by the Brexit updates and risk flows amid holiday-thinned Christmas eve. Most major European markets are closed this Thursday, as traders move away to celebrate the pre-X-mas festivities.

EUR/USD technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2204
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2196
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2119
Daily SMA50 1.1928
Daily SMA100 1.1863
Daily SMA200 1.1498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2221
Previous Daily Low 1.2154
Previous Weekly High 1.2273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2116
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2195
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.218
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2159
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2123
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2226
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2257
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2293

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD: Bulls eye 1.3600 amid imminent Brexit deal

GBP/USD: Bulls eye 1.3600 amid imminent Brexit deal

GBP/USD is off the highs, holding the advance near 1.3550 so far this Thursday. The cable rallied hard on Wednesday amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal and broad US dollar weakness. A UK-EU joint press conference is scheduled around 0800 GMT.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD

EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD

EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.

EUR/USD News

Gold trims weekly losses, aims to regain $1,900 threshold

Gold trims weekly losses, aims to regain $1,900 threshold

Gold keeps Wednesday’s gains despite the recent pullback from the intraday high. Brexit optimism and hopes of US stimulus favor the market’s mood amid the quiet session. EU-UK statements, US Congress moves eyed for fresh impulse before Christmas.

Gold news

Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer

Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer

Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown

US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown

The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures